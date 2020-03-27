In My View 3/27/2020: NCAA eligibility

Coming up Monday the NCAA will determine whether spring sports athletes get an extra year of eligibility.

That’s fine but I prefer spring teams play in the fall because in my view it’s a better time of year to play than the traditional season starts in February which make no sense to me at all.

But if current seniors get another year then obviously scholarship limits will have to be adjusted because incoming freshmen will swell the numbers past the current legal limit.

