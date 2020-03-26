In My View 3/26/2020: Xavier Tillman

No surprise, Xavier Tillman has declared for the NBA draft.

I’d be surprised if he returns because players who determine they are headed to the pros don’t want to turn back.

But predicting how they’ll fare is much tougher.

MSU has had prominent draft picks in guys like Adreian Payne, Deyonta Davis among others who have struggled as pros to some degree—others like Bryn Forbes, Gary Harris, Jason Richardson, Zach Randolph and the like have made it some big.

It’s a tough prediction no matter how a player performs in college.

