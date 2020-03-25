In My View 3/25/2020: NCAA transfer rules

Coming to college sports—a revised transfer rule—the one proposed at the moment to give each college athlete a one time transfer without having to sit out a season.

Go ask any MSU coach if he or she likes the idea.

I can’t find one and they all say it would be chaotic at the least.

So who in the world in the Big Ten and elsewhere is supporting this idea to the NCAA?

Changing the current transfer rule is one thing, but this proposal in my view would lead to massive cheating.

