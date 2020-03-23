In My View 3/23/2020: NCAA tournament

There’s one upside for the NCAA basketball coaches whose teams did not play this year—they can always tell people they might have made a big tournament run.

And if the tournament had been played we’d be down to 16 teams this morning, 52 would have been knocked out, all ending their seasons with a loss, all with a brief NCAA tournament run, all frustrated and downcast.

At least this way they can always say and wonder what might have been if nothing else.

