The Detroit Lions obviously believe there is more gas in the tank for quarterback Matthew Stafford who finally sustained a serious injury last season.

Stafford says he is completely good to go so Chase Daniel was signed as a backup.

The Lions of course hope Stafford returns to form and is healthy.

And they hope Daniel is an adequate backup if needed.

The Lions never won a game last season after Stafford went down midway through the schedule.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.