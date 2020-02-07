In My View 2/7/2020: Spartans basketball

The Mark Dantonio news has somewhat pushed the hype to the background for tomorrow’s Michigan State vs. Michigan basketball game. But I believe it is a crucial game for both.

Both are coming home losses earlier this week and the Spartans now have a two game losing streak.

Another loss is tough because MSU plays at Illinois Tuesday and a four game losing streak likely ends MSU’s run as Big Ten regular season champ.

And Michigan needs a win to cement its NCAA tournament hopes in my estimation.

