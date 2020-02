The Big Ten reportedly wants the NCAA to change its transfer rule to allow each scholarship athlete a one time transfer without having to sit out a year.

I agree with Tom Izzo—such a move would cause chaos in college sports and the cheating would be absolutely rampant.

I agree the transfer rule needs refinement, but this proposal In no way would solve the problems it would create more and I cannot imagine the NCAA approving it.

