How will the sports world be affected by the corona virus?

Already Michigan’s football spring trip is cancelled.

What happens if the virus is an issue in the U. S.?

What happens to spectator sports moving forward, at MSU, Michigan and the Detroit pro teams?

What about the Olympics in Tokyo?

This year may have much uncertainty in sports moving forward because of the unknown factors with this disease.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.