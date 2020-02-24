In My View 2/24/2020: Pat O'Keefe

Likely we will never see an area high school coach go 51 years before retirement like Grand Ledge baseball’s Pat O’Keefe just completed before announcing his retirement last week.

So who’s the longest active area coach now that O’Keefe is gone?

Likely Holt’s Rocky Shaft, 40 years in wrestling and Al Schrauben, more than three decades at Portland St. Pat’s girls basketball.

These high school jobs continue to wear on coaches with the demands on time and other issues.

