In My View 2/21/2020: Big Ten hockey

Two big week ends of big Ten regular season hockey remain.

Michigan and Michigan State are in the mix for home ice in the first round of the conference tournament and they likely will need it to have a decent shot to win the Big Ten tournament.

The winner of that gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament and in my view, at the moment any way, that’s the only path for either team to the 16-team NCAA field.

But a sweep by either of the final four regular season games wouldn’t hurt either for an at large bid yet both teams have difficult week end series ahead.

