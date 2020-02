ESPN projects the Detroit Lions to choose quarterback Tua Tagavailoa with the third pick in April’s NFL draft.

That would be controversial for sure.

The Lions want protection against aging and perhaps injury prone Matthew Stafford.

But will they choose Tagavailoa or fill another need?

Always a question mark every year but choosing a quarterback with the third pick would be controversial amongst Lions fans for sure.

