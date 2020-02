If Mel Tucker can leave Colorado after one season, how long will he stay at MSU? To me it is a red flag.

He has a 23 year coaching career with numerous stops and a brief one of that more than 20 years ago at MSU as a graduate assistant.

If he has success at MSU sure as heck others will seek him out, most likely the NFL where he spent nine seasons among three teams as an assistant and that experience will catch the eye of NFL teams.

