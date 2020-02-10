In My View 2/10/2020: Andre Drummond

The NBA trade deadline has passed and I still can’t figure out why the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Andre Drummond from the Pistons last Thursday.

Drummond will be a free agent at season’s end.

Cleveland is going nowhere so they have Drummond for a few meaningless games to end this season.

Cleveland did get two back up players off the payroll but it was not a move designed to help with future plans as I see it.

And now the Pistons have to figure out how to fill in for a key player over their last eight seasons.

