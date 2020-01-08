In My View 1/8/2019: Kirk Cousins

Hard to believe seven years since Kirk Cousins quarterbacked Michigan State starting the Spartans run to some big seasons.

His leadership has given him a chance to lead in the NFL and while he doesn't have glittering numbers he is still among eight teams in the playoffs with the Minnesota Vikings.

This is such a better team than the Washington Redskins for whom he played early in his pro career.

The Vikings have a defense and Cousins is fresh from a big win in New Orleans—should be quite a playoff game for him this week end at San Francisco in my view.

