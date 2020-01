Michigan State basketball is on track to win a third straight Big Ten title providing, in my view, Cassius Winston stays healthy.

Without him I think this is an average team but playing at home with him the past two Big Ten games have been blowout wins.

The key will be how the Spartans adjust to road games and they have nine more to play in the conference before the Big Ten tournament in March.

