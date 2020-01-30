In My View 1/30/2020: Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings complete a nine day rest tomorrow night when they play the Rangers in New York after breaking for the all star game.

Somewhere I’m thinking Gordie Howe is rolling over with a team and franchise near and dear to him that has won all of 12 of its first 51 games this season.

The Red Wings have 31 games remaining and the prospects of improvement in terms of wins doesn’t appear bright.

Who knows when a once proud franchise will ever get back to respectability let alone become a playoff contender.

