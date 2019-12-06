In My View 12/6/2019: Spartans men's basketball

Michigan State was the overwhelming Big Ten regular season pre season favorite to win the men’s Big Ten basketball race.

I wonder if those who voted would vote differently today?

Ohio State, Purdue and Penn State had impressive wins this week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Michigan State has lost three games to good teams, but other teams in the Big Ten as the conference race begins this week end appear to me as if they all have the goods to give the Spartans a run for their money toward the top of the standings in March.

