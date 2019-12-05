In My View 12/5/2019: Jim Ahern

Jim Ahern is one of the more amazing high school coaches I’ve come across in all these years on air in this area.

Ahern is the Michigan high school coach of the year as so named by the Detroit Lions/Farm Bureau Insurance.

He has been a high school coach for 53 years, 46 as a head coach, the last 11 at Lansing Catholic.

When I think of the state of the program at that school when he took over and where it is today it is unreal because he has very good teams every single season. Amazing.

