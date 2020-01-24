In My View 1/24/2020: High school football

Finally some common sense from area high schools filling out football schedules.

In years past so many traveled long distances to play non conference games with local teams available and matchups have not been made the past six years or so.

This fall we get rivalries that resume—Haslett vs. Okemos, Mason vs. Holt, Waverly vs.Sexton and even Pewamo Westphalia vs. Lansing Catholic.

Such obvious games that will draw better attendance and raise funds for area athletic departments.

