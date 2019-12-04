In My View 12/4/2019: Spartans men's basketball

If Michigan State is ranked behind three other teams in this week’s Associated Press poll—Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State—does that mean its reasonable to think the Spartans could finish no higher than fourth in the Big Ten regular season race when they were the overwhelming pre season pick to win the league and many thinking the NCAA title?

Both could happen of course but it appears as if the Spartans will have plenty of credible opposition against those goals through the months ahead.

