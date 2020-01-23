In My View 1/23/2020: Spartans men's basketball

Indiana’s Assembly Hall will be rocking tonight for the visit from Michigan State in men’s Big Ten basketball.

The Spartans have one disadvantage in league road games, in my view, from most everyone else.

When the Spartans play on the road they are every home team’s big game. So the crowd is more electrified and so is the team. And MSU has to play over it all.

Purdue isn’t nearly as good at home against other teams, for the most part, as it was in a 29 point win over the Spartans nearly two weeks ago. But Purdue was so motivated to beat MSU.

And the Spartans will face the same tough motivation tonight and again Sunday at Indiana.

