In My View 12/3/2019: Spartans men's basketball

The Duke at Michigan State game tonight is a treat for MSU season ticket holders who have to endure so many mismatch non conference games each season.

Now this is a biggie, a national game right and yet the fans won’t get home until well after midnight on a week night.

For that matter when does the Duke team get home and don’t those players have classes tomorrow?

No midweek game in this time zone should start past 8pm in my view as a service to all involved, but television negotiated a deal which renders everyone else involved as second class citizens.

