It’s a big deal I think for MSU to win the Pinstripe Bowl this Friday in New York against Wake Forest.

A loss produces a losing record, a victory a winning record.

And a win would give MSU a three game winning streak heading into a tough 2020 schedule.

A loss makes the fan base that much more edgy about the future.

So winning an otherwise lackluster bowl game this year is a big deal for those reasons in my view.

