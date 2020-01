Red Wing Dylan Larkin got plenty of criticism for saying he wanted no part of the NHL All star week end, set for this week end in St. Louis.

He’s tired and sick of losing and frustrated and wants some rest. I get it. Long season. And All Star games aren’t what they once were.

These players are well paid but the demands on them physically and emotionally make it easy for me to see why so many seek rest away from all star week ends in any sport.

