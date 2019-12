Ohio State’s football recruiting year leaves little doubt the Buckeyes will be tough to overcome in the Big Ten East in coming years.

In my view Michigan State has to keep looking for a quarterback for next season otherwise another average season lies ahead.

Can MSU find the next Connor Cook or Kirk Cousins?

It’s almost mandatory to even think about approaching the Buckeyes again in my view.

