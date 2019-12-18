In My View 12/18/2019: Tom Izzo

One area Tom Izzo has used to his advantage over 25 years as Michigan State’s head basketball coach is his personality.

He relates to the public and that was demonstrated earlier this week when he played his accordion at his radio show with Christmas songs involving the audience and players. People relate to such things.

The late MSU football coach Duffy Daugherty was famous for winning people over with his smile and personality.

So few college and pro coaches in today’s world I believe under estimate what a warm personality with the public can do in a positive way.

