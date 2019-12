MSU hockey is 9-8-1 heading to the holiday break, up next the GLI tournament in Detroit end of the month.

14 Big Ten games follow to the end of the regular season and the Spartans could finish first or last—I have never seen so much parity in Big Ten hockey.

No one has a strangle hold on the rest, every game is a toss up in my book. Stay tuned.

