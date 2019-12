Ron Gardenhire back for the Detroit Tigers third season as manager, final year of his contract.

I’ve long said he has the best job in pro sports for his $3 million annual salary—he doesn’t have to win because the Tigers are so called “rebuilding.” If he loses, it’s because the team is rebuilding—if he wins it’s because Gardy is bringing the players along nicely.

It’s a great set up I say.

