I’m surprised so many people believe Wake Forest will beat Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 27.

I don’t see it if Michigan State’s players have any pride at all.

Wake Forest may be 8-4 on the season but I believe this team doesn’t see physical teams like the Spartans and to me it is a major step backward if Michigan State does not win this game and finish with three straight wins and a 7-6 record, albeit same as last year.

