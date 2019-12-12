In My View 12/12/2019: Spartans men's basketball

Michigan State plays Oakland in men’s basketball, noon Saturday at Detroit's Little Caesar’s Arena and plenty of tickets remain for sale.

I say that’s because the game is no matchup. They play every year, Oakland never wins and the public knows it.

In Indianapolis each December Butler, Notre Dame, Purdue and Indiana all get together for a doubleheader and it’s a big deal with good games.

I say it’s great for MSU to play in Detroit—but make it a good matchup the public would gravitate to instead of just another mismatch like you see each November and December in the Breslin Center.

