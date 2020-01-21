In My View 1/21/2020: Spartans men's basketball

Michigan State will soon find out what kind of a basketball season on the men’s side this is going to be.

The Spartans have eight of their final 13 games on the road with two this week—Thursday at Indiana and Sunday afternoon at Minnesota, both tough places to play against teams that will be highly motivated.

The Spartans have struggled in two Big Ten road games to date.

If they win both they are on their way likely to another league title, if they lose both the league title is up for grabs in my view.

