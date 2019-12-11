In My View 12/11/2019: Wolverines men's basketball

A good test tonight for Michigan’s basketball team.

The Wolverines have a difficult 9 o’clock game at Illinois, a tough place to play against an inconsistent team.

Michigan’s last road game last week was loss at top ranked Louisville, when Michigan struggled to shoot well.

The Wolverines need to shoot well tonight and if they do and they win, 2-0 in the Big Ten heading to January will offer more optimism than perhaps this team had at the start of the season.

