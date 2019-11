Big District title high school football games tonight.

Pewamo Westphalia and Jackson Lumen Christi should both stay unbeaten in my view and win tonight.

The two tough area games are Lansing Catholic at Portland and St. Johns vs. DeWitt at Haslett High School.

I'll take Portland and DeWitt to win and move on but the road gets much tougher beginning with the Regionals next week in my view.

