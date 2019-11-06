In My View 11/6/2019: Detroit Tigers

What must the executive meetings for the Detroit Tigers be like these days?

During this off season they have done nothing but cut players no one else wants.

They can look at a list of more than 100 free agents who are out there any one of whom could probably help them next year.

But would they want to play with the Tigers and lose, lose, lose?

It is going to be a rough off season I believe just because finding players who'd be interested in Detroit and can help win is a mighty looking task in my view.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.