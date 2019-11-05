In My View 11/5/2019: Spartans football

Illinois coach Lovie Smith says the football game at Michigan State Saturday is the biggest game for his team since he has been the Illini coach.

And I agree he needs a prominent road win to build on Illinois' credibility as a team that has ascended a bit in the conference in this sport.

I can't see the Spartans losing this game but if they do, wow, then they go to Michigan and you wonder how in the world the season will end given a fourth straight loss if that happens this week end. But I don't see it at this point.

