In My View 11/4/2019: Spartans football

Who knows what the fall out will be for Michigan State football now that captain Joe Bachie may well be gone for the season by drug suspension.

On the field he's the best MSU defensive player-- that loss speaks for itself.

Off the field the impact is hard to tell but what if others are involved before this season ends?

I say with one third of the schedule left to play Michigan State may be involved in more controversies than they are dealing with already.

