Time for the Pistons to reassess where they are going forward.

They lost a home game to Cleveland the other night—a sign they are not an NBA contender. The trade deadline is February 6th.

Guys like Andre Drummond are likely to go because he won’t re sign with the Pistons after this season, he wants to move on.

This could be a rough second half for Detroit preparing for the future just like the Tigers and Red Wings are doing.

