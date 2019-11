Big games to end the Big Ten regular season tomorrow—not much for Michigan State but a win does make the Spartans bowl eligible and in my view it should be easy against Maryland.

I think Michigan has a great shot against Ohio State just for the fact that the Buckeyes are due a long disappointing day in this series.

And Wisconsin at Minnesota is huge with the Big Ten West title on the line.

Big games on the final regular season day.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.