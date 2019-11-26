In My View 11/26/2019: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions’ MVP this season has to be quarterback Matthew Stafford—the team is 0-3 with him sidelined with his back injury.

Now what to do if you want him healthy moving forward to next season because he risks further injury playing this season and the Lions are all but eliminated from the playoffs.

It’s a tough call for general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, both with their jobs coming up for review at the end of this season.

