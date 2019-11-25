In My View 11/25/2019: Detroit Lions

Times sure have changed in Detroit.

Used to be the Thanksgiving Day Lions game was a lock sellout no matter who played and what the records were.

No more. The Lions hos the Chicago Bears Thursday at 12:30pm and the Lions are advertising that plenty of tickets and suites are available.

Neither team is worth much this season and the quarterbacks are out too, but regardless, in past years the game was always a part of Thanksgiving tradition in Detroit—now it’s a select audience that attends and anyone else wanting to go and buying tickets from the Lions directly can do that. Like I say times change.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.