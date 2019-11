Can you ever remember an era when the four Detroit pro teams collectively were as bad as they all are now?

The Pistons are 4-10 with five straight losses—and yet I think they are the strongest of the four at the moment.

And I’d rate the 3-6-1 Detroit Lions behind them ahead of the Red Wings.

The Tigers have last place of the four, in my view, all to themselves and their position isn’t even close and likely will be that way for years to come.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.