Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford may have to decide post season whether to return general manager Bob Quinn and/or coach Matt Patricia.

The Lions are 9-16-1 under Patricia in his second season and frankly I’d give these guys at least another year.

There is no obvious replacements to make the Lions better in the short run.

Maybe these two can get it figured out and find the missing pieces the Lions need to become a legitimate playoff contender.

