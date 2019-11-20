In My View 11/20/2019: Spartans football

Mark Dantonio likes coaching and I think he knows next year will be another big challenge staying on for a 14th season at Michigan State.

Things could change that is what it sounded like to me listening to him Tuesday explain his plans to stay in his present job.

Life changes down the road especially in jobs like his but I can’t find anyone at MSU in authority who thinks he will retire and I think he’ll make some post season changes to try and improve his team next fall. Stay tuned as I like to say.

