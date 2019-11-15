In My View 11/15/2019: High school football

The game of the night in the state high school football tournament tonight is Pewamo Westphalia vs. New Lothrop, both 11-0 and both incredibly good. P W is one of the best area teams I've ever seen in my view.

The regional games in the tournament now offer some terrific matchups.

DeWitt and Lansing Catholic are involved this week end and Lansing Catholic probably has the best chance to win and move on to the semi-finals next week.

This is one of the best week ends of the high school football sports year.

