In My View 11/14/2019: Spartans men's basketball

Will Michigan State's basketball team have an emotional hangover for tonight's game at Seton Hall?

The Spartan players have gone through an emotional week consoling Cassius Winston and his family over the tragic death of his brother last week end.

It was one thing to easily beat Binghamton last Sunday night-- but on the road against a good Seton Hall team the home crowd will be looking for a victory.

I'll take State but this could be a tough one because of the Spartans' issues of the past week off the court.

