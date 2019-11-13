In My View 11/13/2019: Michigan Vs. Michigan State

Michigan State is a two touchdown underdog at Michigan Saturday and in my view the Spartans have got to offer something different offensively to confuse Michigan this Saturday.

Even though MSU had 526 yards against Illinois I maintain the Illini aren't that good and weren't that good and that game was a loss because Michigan State let it become a loss.

The same old look on offense Michigan will likely handle-- come up with something different and give yourself a better chance at an upset victory in my view.

