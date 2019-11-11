In My View 11/11/2019: Michigan Vs. Michigan State

This is a weird Michigan vs. Michigan State week. The game is usually played in early October when both teams are anxious for a win to set up the remainder of the season.

But this late everyone knows the Spartans are reeling and Michigan is well rested off a bye week.

The Wolverines are two touchdown favorites and if they get a chance I bet they try to run this one higher than that.

Jim Harbaugh has never beaten MSU in Ann Arbor-- he's looking to change that this Saturday.

