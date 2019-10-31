In My View 10/31/2019: NCAA decision

Everyone has an opinion it seems on the NCAA's move to allow athletes to profit off their likeness by 2021.

All I know is that there are so many questions to answer and this might solve one problem and create who knows how many others.

This will be difficult, I believe, to work for all parties and it won't be easy to figure a viable way, in my view, to change what the NCAA has done for years just because the times have changed and college athletics are trying to change in lock step.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.