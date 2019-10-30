In My View 10/30/2019: Spartans football

Michigan State, in my view, gets no favors from the Big Ten football schedule.

One game in four weeks in the heart of the season and three straight games against very tough foes.

MSU does not need another bye week in my view-- it just adds rust and against a team like Illinois whom the Spartans face a week from Saturday, that adds to the risk of another loss.

This could be a perilous final third of the season ahead unless there is significant improvement on offense and I'm not sure that's possible.

