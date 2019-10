Bizarre Big Ten football season in my view.

Just think Michigan can beat Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State and still not play in the school's first Big Ten title game.

But Michigan seems to be getting better and if the Wolverines continue on their current path, in my view, they'll give Ohio State all it wants in the regular season finale on November 30th in Ann Arbor. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.